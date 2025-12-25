Navjot Singh Sidhu Or Archana Puran Singh, Whose Laughter Costs Netflix More?

Kapil Sharma's celebrity chat show has been a regular weekend feature for years now. The show first aired on Colors TV, then moved to Sony TV and now premieres on Netflix. On TV, one season of the comedy chat show aired well over 100 episodes, featuring movie celebs, who arrived for promotions, sports stars, entrepreneurs and other famous faces. On OTT, its run per season has been reduced significantly. The Great Indian Kapil Show's fourth and latest season is currently running and after Priyanka Chopra, the World Cup winning Indian women's cricket team is all set to feature with Kapil and his team and share laughs.

The new season of Kapil Sharma's show on Netflix saw Priyanka Chopra as the first guest | Image: Instagram

Kapil's team is as popular as him. The show's format requires a celebrity judge and ever since Kapil's show has premiered, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh have sat on the judge's seat. Sidhu was missing from the show for years as he pivoted to his political career but is now back with the team.

Many have often wondered how much Sidhu and Archana charge for featuring in Kapil's show and who amongst them is paid more. As per a report in Siasat, Archana is a permanent guest on Kapil's show and reportedly charges around ₹10–12 lakh per episode, making her one of the key earners.

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh feature together as judges in Kapil Sharma's show on Netflix | Image: X

On the other hand, Sidhu is said to be taking home around ₹30-40 lakh for each episode of Kapil's show. It is also reported that the former Indian cricketer turned politician was paid around ₹25 crore for 125 episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show in 2018. This averages nearly ₹20 lakh per episode. By the numbers, Sidhu is earning significantly more now than he did back when the show aired on TV.