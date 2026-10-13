Navratri Special: Arijit Singh Sings Linga Bhairavi Shayana Arati For Sounds Of Isha
The Shayana Arati is a chant offered to Linga Bhairavi at the end of the day, around 8:20 pm, before her abode closes. Through this rendition, Arijit Singh brings his distinctive voice to a devotional composition, offering listeners an opportunity to connect with the sacred atmosphere of Linga Bhairavi during Navratri.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Marking the auspicious occasion of Navratri, renowned singer Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the Linga Bhairavi Shayana Arati for Sounds of Isha, Isha’s homegrown music group. The rendition premiered on YouTube on October 12. A soulful offering to Devi, it blends the richness of traditional instruments with a deeply meditative musical experience. Dedicated to Linga Bhairavi, the powerful consecrated feminine form at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, the devotional offering marks the beginning of Navratri.
The Shayana Arati is a chant offered to Linga Bhairavi at the end of the day, around 8:20 pm, before her abode closes. Through this rendition, Arijit Singh brings his distinctive voice to a devotional composition, offering listeners an opportunity to connect with the sacred atmosphere of Linga Bhairavi during Navratri.
Watch the full rendition on YouTube: youtu.be/yp0bZDSm05Q?si=B0SZgP03cK7jeWMy
and Instagram: www.instagram.com/reel/DeWEzkVMJLs/
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