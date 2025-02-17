NCW Reschedules Hearing After Summoned 'India's Got Latent' Youtubers Fail To Appear - Here's Are The New Dates

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had issued summons to a group of individuals, including Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, and Balraj Ghai, over the derogatory and obscene remarks made by them in a YouTube show India’s Got Latent. They were required to appear before the Commission in person today at 12 PM. However, citing reasons such as personal safety, death threats, prior foreign travel commitments, and logistical issues, the influencers did not appear.

The Commission has thoroughly considered these reasons and has rescheduled the hearing to allow those individuals to comply with the summons.

Why Ranveer Allahabadia and Samay Raina did not appear before the commission?

Ranveer Allahabadia has informed the Commission that he is receiving death threats and, therefore, has requested a new hearing date after three weeks. On the other side, Samay Raina is currently travelling in the USA for a pre-planned tour and has assured the Commission that he will make himself available for a hearing upon his return to India.

When will YouTubers be appearing before NCW?

The Commission has accepted Ranveer Allahbadia’s request and rescheduled his hearing for March 6, 2025. Similarly, Samay Raina’s hearing has been rescheduled for March 11, 2025, at his request.

Apoorva Mukhija has expressed concerns about her safety and stated that she can only attend the hearing virtually. Her lawyer, in an email, assured the Commission that she will appear in person once the situation improves. The Commission has approved her request and rescheduled her hearing for March 6, 2025.

Jaspreet Singh is currently on tour in Paris and will return to India by 10 March 2025. He has assured the Commission of his cooperation upon his return. Consequently, his hearing has been rescheduled for March 11, 2025.

Ashish Chanchlani was unable to attend the hearing in person due to illness. His advocate appeared on his behalf and conveyed this information. The Commission has accepted the explanation and rescheduled his hearing for March 6, 2025.

Tushar Poojari, the producer of India's Got Talent, and Saurabh Bothra have failed to respond to the Commission’s notice. The Commission has criticised their lack of seriousness and issued a resummons for March 6, 2025.

Balraj Ghai has informed the Commission that he is currently outside India and will respond upon his return. The Commission has approved his request and rescheduled his hearing for March 11, 2025.