Ranveer Allahbadia Goes Missing? Mumbai Police Says YouTuber's House Locked, Phone Unreachable

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Mumbai Police sent a summon to BeerBiceps again on Thursday after he failed to appear to record his statement at Khar Police Station on Wednesday. The YouTuber was supposed to appear before the police today, February 14, but he skipped it again. According to Mumbai Police officials, Allahabadia is unreachable. His phone is switched off and there has been no communication between the police and Allahbadia. When teams of Mumbai and Assam Police visited his residence they found it locked.

"Teams of the Mumbai and Assam police went to Allahbadia's flat in Versova this morning, but found it locked. Both the police teams then returned to Khar police station," an unidentified police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ranveer Allahbadia movies to Supreme Court challenging nationwide FIRs registered against him

Earlier, Ranveer had requested police to record his statement at his home, but they rejected his plea asking him to present in the police station for the same. Following this, he sought the intervention of the Supreme Court challenging the multiple FIRs registered against him across the country. The bench will hear on this matter in the coming two to three days.

Allahbadia has however issued a half-hearted apology but the investigation is still underway.

(A file photo of Ranveer Allahbadia | Image: Instagram)

FIRs against Ranveer Allahbadia

One of the first FIRs was filed in Assam on February 11. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his social media handle to inform that the Guwahati Police registered a complaint against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh for promoting obscenity and engaging in vulgar discussions of India's Got Latent.

“The Guwahati Crime Branch has registered the case under Cyber PS case no. 03/2025, invoking Sections 79, 95, 294, and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000; Sections 4 and 7 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952; and Sections 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Investigation is currently underway,” he said in a post on X.