Updated January 11th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Rishi Kapoor Was 'Never A Friend' to His Kids Ranbir, Riddhima: Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor remembered how Rishi Kapoor was with his kids Ranbir and Riddhima during their childhood and how their relationship changed with time.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir, Rishi, Riddhima
Ranbir, Rishi, Riddhima | Image:File Photos
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh tied the knot in January 1980 in Mumbai. The couple remained married till the Prem Granth star’s death in 2020. He died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 67. In a recent interview, the actress opened up and gave details about the last days she spent with her husband. She recalled how he ‘was never a friend’ to their kids Ranbir and Riddhima in the early days but it changed during the last year of his life. 

Neetu Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's relationship with their kids

As per ANI, during her appearance on a chat show, Neetu Kapoor talked about the time she spent with her late husband in New York when he was receiving treatment for cancer. She also revealed how the Karz actor would rarely be casual and friendly with his kids but that changed in the final days.

The Kapoor family | Image: File Photo 

 

"Because you know Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) is a very loving person. He had a lot of love in him. But there was something he never really showed his love. He always kept his distance and bullying people, not show his love. Especially with me and my children, he was like a big thing. Respect and all and with that he lost out on a lot with his children. He was never a friend to them," she said.

She added, “But that year, he opened up. He showed love, went towards me also he was so lovely. We had the best time.”

Rishi Kapoor's last days in New York 

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 in the year 2020. He was in New York for a considerable amount of time for his treatment. Neetu was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh tied the knot in 1980 | Image: Varinder Chawla 

 

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together, like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Rafoo Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam and many more, and inspired generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

