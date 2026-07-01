Neha Dhupia Lashes Out At Paparazzi For Clicking Her Backside, Says 'Mat Karo Yeh, Bol Bol Ke Thak Gaye Hain'
The video grabbed Sonakshi Sinha's attention, and she immediately took to the comment section, lauding Neha Dhupia for calling out the paparazzi.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Neha Dhupia attended an award event in Mumbai on June 30 when she engaged in a spat with paparazzi for clicking her back photos and videos. A video is going viral on the internet where she is scolding the photographers for clicking her back photos. The video grabbed Sonakshi Sinha's attention, and she immediately took to the comment section, lauding the actress. This is not the first time paparazzi have been called out for clicking back shots of actresses and using them on social media to gain views.
Neha Dhupia lambasts paparazzi
In a video going viral on the internet, Neha can be heard saying, "Badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai? Mat karo yeh, mera nahi karna hai, kisi ka nahi karna hai aise. Bol bol ke thak gaye hain. Hum logon ka kaam nahi hai, hum baahar aate hain aur vahaan pe aise aap log karte hain. (Who takes these back shots? Don't do all this, not with me, not with others. We are tired of saying this to you all. This is not our job. We step out, and you all do this with us)”.
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Sonakshi Sinha supports Neha Dhupia
Taking to the comment section, Sonakshi wrote, "Well done Neha!!!" Her comments come after she scolded the paps on Sunday for continuously clicking her and her family's photos. With folded hands and an angry face, Sonakshi said, “Guys… Ho gaya. Ho gaya. Bas. Thank you."
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Several actresses have been the victim of the back photos and videos clicked by paps, including Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari and Sara Ali Khan. Just like Neha, several others requested the paparazzi not to zoom into their backside. Janhvi even expressed her concern on the growing trend of clicking the backside of actresses among the paps. In an interview with Hauterrfly, she said, "I think I said something while promoting Mahi, ‘Please galat angle se mat lena’, and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Are mudo mudo… I can say that I don't like how I am being shown in this. I am not comfortable with people seeing this much of me that way. They are forced to listen to me because this is my decision and my choice.”
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