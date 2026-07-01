Neha Dhupia Lashes Out At Paparazzi For Clicking Her Backside, Says 'Mat Karo Yeh, Bol Bol Ke Thak Gaye Hain'

Neha Dhupia attended an award event in Mumbai on June 30 when she engaged in a spat with paparazzi for clicking her back photos and videos. A video is going viral on the internet where she is scolding the photographers for clicking her back photos. The video grabbed Sonakshi Sinha's attention, and she immediately took to the comment section, lauding the actress. This is not the first time paparazzi have been called out for clicking back shots of actresses and using them on social media to gain views.

Neha Dhupia lambasts paparazzi

In a video going viral on the internet, Neha can be heard saying, "Badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai? Mat karo yeh, mera nahi karna hai, kisi ka nahi karna hai aise. Bol bol ke thak gaye hain. Hum logon ka kaam nahi hai, hum baahar aate hain aur vahaan pe aise aap log karte hain. (Who takes these back shots? Don't do all this, not with me, not with others. We are tired of saying this to you all. This is not our job. We step out, and you all do this with us)”.

Sonakshi Sinha supports Neha Dhupia

Taking to the comment section, Sonakshi wrote, "Well done Neha!!!" Her comments come after she scolded the paps on Sunday for continuously clicking her and her family's photos. With folded hands and an angry face, Sonakshi said, “Guys… Ho gaya. Ho gaya. Bas. Thank you."

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