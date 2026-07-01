Meet The Ladies Of Toxic: A Dark Fairy Tale Unleashing Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth In Lethal Avatars

Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups New Teaser: Yash has finally ended the curiosity of his fans regarding her leading ladies in the movie. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a new teaser showing Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in action. The teaser opens up with a warning and concludes with a bang.

Watch Toxic new teaser

The over 1-minute teaser offers a peek into the nature of the characters played by Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, Tara and Rukmini. It starts with a warning that reads, "Kids....stay away. Parents.... Make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents.....make sure your kids' kids stay away. Great-grandparents... At your own risk." In the next frame, we see Kiara and Yash spending quality time at the beach. It seems Kiara is a performer, seemingly at a club. The intriguing part of the teaser is a captivating female voice-over that explains a woman’s perspective, adding a layer of mystery, power and rebellion.

(A screengrab from Toxic teaser | Image: YouTube)

While Nayanthara and Rukmini can be seen wielding guns and fighting off people.

(A screengrab from Toxic teaser | Image: YouTube)

Kiara, Tara and Huma use their beauty as a weapon.

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(A screengrab from Toxic teaser | Image: YouTube)

Kiara is also shown in some steamy scenes and is seemingly Yash's love interest. Yash also makes an appearance in the teaser, which shows him fighting off a group of girls in his usual swag.

(A screengrab from Toxic teaser | Image: YouTube)

Right from the first frame, the new teaser embraces its rebellious spirit.

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