Meet The Ladies Of Toxic: A Dark Fairy Tale Unleashing Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth In Lethal Avatars
Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth, will hit the theatres on August 26.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups New Teaser: Yash has finally ended the curiosity of his fans regarding her leading ladies in the movie. On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a new teaser showing Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in action. The teaser opens up with a warning and concludes with a bang.
Watch Toxic new teaser
The over 1-minute teaser offers a peek into the nature of the characters played by Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, Tara and Rukmini. It starts with a warning that reads, "Kids....stay away. Parents.... Make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents.....make sure your kids' kids stay away. Great-grandparents... At your own risk." In the next frame, we see Kiara and Yash spending quality time at the beach. It seems Kiara is a performer, seemingly at a club. The intriguing part of the teaser is a captivating female voice-over that explains a woman’s perspective, adding a layer of mystery, power and rebellion.
While Nayanthara and Rukmini can be seen wielding guns and fighting off people.
Kiara, Tara and Huma use their beauty as a weapon.
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Kiara is also shown in some steamy scenes and is seemingly Yash's love interest. Yash also makes an appearance in the teaser, which shows him fighting off a group of girls in his usual swag.
Right from the first frame, the new teaser embraces its rebellious spirit.
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All about Toxic
Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. After several date changes, the film is finally hitting the theatres on August 26.
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