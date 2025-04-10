Neither Virat Kohli Nor Rohit Sharma, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Favourite Indian Cricketer Is...

Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently touring in India for his Millionaire Tour. The singer recently performed in Kolkata, where he revealed his favourite cricketer. During his concert, the singer revealed that his favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni, who is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings. However, he stated that before Dhoni, he was a huge fan of Sachin Tendulkar.

Yo Yo Honey Singh sings praise for Sachin Tendulkar

During the concert, Honey Singh said, "Mai sabse tagda fan agar cricket mai hua hu toh woh Tendulkar Sir ka hua hu (If I have ever been a die-hard fan of anyone in cricket, it has been of Sachin Tendulkar Sir)." It was after the years that Dhoni wooed him with his game. "Personally jab mai mila toh mai khatarnak fan ho gaya Dhoni paaji ka. Uske jaisa insaan maine apne zindagi mein nahin dekha. Samandar hai woh samandar (When I personally met Dhoni, I became a die-hard fan of his. I have never seen anyone like him in my life. He is an ocean)," the veteran singer said.

Dhoni is one of the Indian cricketers who enjoys fan bases across the globe. Under his guidance and captaincy, India won multiple ICC titles. He has also led his IPL team Chennai Super Kings to the top winner table with 5 titles under his captaincy.

