Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Sunny Deol Starrer Opens At Slow Pace, Mints ₹1.79 Crore

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's action thriller hit the theatres today, April 10, and despite earning positive reviews from the audience and critics, the movie opened at a slow pace. It is a highly anticipated film and is likely to surpass Sunny's previous release Gaddar's box office business.

Jaat box office collection day 1 (early trends)

According to Sacnilk, since morning, the movie has earned only ₹1.79 crore at the box office in India. Jaat had an overall 9.56 per cent Hindi occupancy on the opening morning. The maximum occupancy was registered in NCR and Hyderabad (13 per cent). The final figure is bound to change, and the tracking website will update it towards the end of the day.

Jaat earns positive reviews from the audience and critics

Calling it Sunny Deol's comeback film after Gaddar, the fans are swooning over the actor's massy avatar. However, to their surprise, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh were equally good in their performance as villains. A user wrote, "Jaat - a full-on mass entertainer! Sunny Deol’s action packs a punch, and Randeep Hooda shines as the villain. The dialogues and thrills make it paisa vasool. Perfect for single-screen fans!"

Another wrote, "Watched #Jaat today—Sunny Deol is a total beast! Smashing goons with a fan, pure mass vibes. Randeep Hooda’s evil vibe is fire too. Story’s simple, but the action and dialogues? Chef’s kiss! Loving this North-South mix."

A user has shared a few stills of Randeep from the movie and wrote, "#Jaat is what you get when everything is on point— star power, action, story, villain, music, emotion. #RandeepHooda deserves a standing ovation for his nerve trembling performance & #SunnyDeol Paaji is the life of the movie.. He is THE OG JAAT in all senses."

All about Jaat