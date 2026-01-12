Newlywed Nupur Sanon-Stebin Bin Make First Public Appearance After Dreamy Udaipur Wedding

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben exchanged vows in a traditional Christian ceremony on January 10. The singer–actor couple followed it with a Hindu wedding the next day. Close friends and family members from both sides attended the celebrations. Today, the newlyweds stepped out together for their first public appearance before the paparazzi. Kriti and Kabir also arrived with the Sanon family and were seen together at Udaipur airport.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben make their first public appearance after marriage

After a magical run of wedding celebrations, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are officially back home. At her first public appearance, Nupur stepped out in a graceful blue anarkali and proudly showed her chooda and mangalsutra at the airport. The newlywed bride smiled warmly as she acknowledged the paparazzi. Beside her, her singer husband wore a white mirror-work kurta set and happily accepted wedding wishes from the photographers, flashing a cheerful grin.

Kriti chose a relaxed look in a checkered kurta set and carried a jacket in her hand. She posed briefly for the cameras before joining her boyfriend Kabir and her parents to board the flight.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding looks

Nupur Sanon opted for being a traditional bride in a red lehenga. Her lehenga and matching blouse featured an intricate, golden embroidery. She teamed the look with a pink, net dupatta and statement jewellery pieces.

On the other hand, Stebin Ben looked dapper in a white sherwani. He also accessorised with a matching shawl with his outfit. The couple also got married in a dreamy Christian ceremony on Saturday, for which Nupur wore a traditional white gown, and Stebin opted for a three-piece suit.