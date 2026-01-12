Viral Video: Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Exchange Varmala In Hindu Wedding, Kriti Sanon Vibes To Do Patti Song At Reception

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben exchanged vows in a traditional Christian ceremony on January 10. A day later, the singer and actress couple also tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony. The event was attended by friends and family of the bride and the groom. The wedding festivities were followed by a reception for the newlyweds.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's first look from the Hindu wedding out

Several social media pages have been circulating inside photos and videos from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding ceremony. Guests who attended the wedding also took to their social media accounts to share the first look photos. In the clips, Nupur Sanon could be seen dressed as a traditional bride in a red lehenga. Her lehenga and matching blouse featured an intricate, golden embroidery. She teamed the look with a pink, net dupatta and statement jewellery pieces.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's varmala ceremony | Image: Shweta Singh/Instagram

On the other hand, Stebin Ben looked dapper in a white sherwani. He also accessorised with a matching shawl with his outfit. In a viral video from inside the venue, the groom could be dancing to the track, Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye, as he entered with the baraat. Following his entry on stage, the groom and the bride exchanged varmala with fireworks sparking at the exact moment it happened. Kriti Sanon, along with other members of the family, walked Nupur down the aisle.

Kriti Sanon vibes to Do Patti song at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding reception