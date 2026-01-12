Updated 12 January 2026 at 12:33 IST
Viral Video: Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben Exchange Varmala In Hindu Wedding, Kriti Sanon Vibes To Do Patti Song At Reception
A day after exchanging vows in the Christian ceremony, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding. Actress and bride's sister Kriti Sanon was also present at the event.
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben exchanged vows in a traditional Christian ceremony on January 10. A day later, the singer and actress couple also tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony. The event was attended by friends and family of the bride and the groom. The wedding festivities were followed by a reception for the newlyweds.
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's first look from the Hindu wedding out
Several social media pages have been circulating inside photos and videos from Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding ceremony. Guests who attended the wedding also took to their social media accounts to share the first look photos. In the clips, Nupur Sanon could be seen dressed as a traditional bride in a red lehenga. Her lehenga and matching blouse featured an intricate, golden embroidery. She teamed the look with a pink, net dupatta and statement jewellery pieces.
On the other hand, Stebin Ben looked dapper in a white sherwani. He also accessorised with a matching shawl with his outfit. In a viral video from inside the venue, the groom could be dancing to the track, Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye, as he entered with the baraat. Following his entry on stage, the groom and the bride exchanged varmala with fireworks sparking at the exact moment it happened. Kriti Sanon, along with other members of the family, walked Nupur down the aisle.
Kriti Sanon vibes to Do Patti song at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding reception
Since Stebin Ben is a singer, several other insiders from the music industry were present at the wedding. Singers Sonu Nigam and B Praak were among the few people who were seen in inside videos. In one video from the wedding ceremony, Kriti Sanon could be seen vibing with a singer on the live performance of the song Raanjhana from her film Do Patti. The actress was dressed in a metallic blue gown and sported a matching makeup for the wedding reception. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Manish Malhotra were among the other industry insiders at the wedding ceremony.
