Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot on March 15 after being a in a relationship for several years. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Manesar. A day after the ceremony, the couple was spotted arriving at the groom's residence.

Pulit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda dance their way inside for their first public appearance

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda arrived at the residence of the actor on March 16, a day after their wedding. The couple tied the knot in Manesar close to the National Capital. Only close friends and family of the couple were in attendance at the ceremony. A day after the wedding, the newlyweds received a warm welcome at the groom’s residence.

In photos and videos circulating online, the Pulkit and Kriti can be seen arriving in a well-decorated car. A dhoti-kurta-clad Pulkit can be then seen opening the car gate for his wife Kriti as the newlyweds make their way into the house. Kriti Kharbanda donned a red saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse and flaunted her sindoor and mangalsutra. In a true-blue Indian manner, the couple was welcomed with dhol beats while the whole family awaited their arrival. Pulkit and Kriti grooved to the dhol beats as well.

Pukit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda share the first photos from the wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared the first photos from their wedding on Saturday. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared four photos, giving a glimpse of their fairytale wedding. Sharing the photos on March 16, the couple wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

The couple tied the knot on March 15 at a luxurious venue in Manesar. They had a Punjabi-style wedding in the presence of their family and friends. The couple's wedding festivities unfolded over three days, beginning on March 13. The couple also had pre-wedding festivities -- Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet.