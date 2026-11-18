Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza has sparked curiosity among fans after sharing a cryptic Instagram story targeting Nawazuddin Siddiqui, describing him as a “nightmare to work with” and criticising his attitude. On Wednesday, the actor shared an Instagram post writing, "Nightmare to work with! Na baath karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level ka! Bilkul is an offensive character. "She tagged Nawazuddin Siddiqui in her post.

Replying in the comments section, Nawazuddin wrote, “@diamirzaofficial Attitude mein kami nikalna aasan hai, kaam mein nikal ke dikhaaiye..." The reference to an “offensive character” has particularly caught fans' attention, with many interpreting the remark as a possible nod to Nawazuddin's upcoming role in Hassan MD. As per industry reports, Dia and Nawazuddin are going to star in 'Hassan MD', an upcoming Indian adaptation of the popular American medical drama 'House M.D.'. The series is expected to release in December 2026.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly plays the titular character, a brilliant but cynical doctor known for his brutally outspoken personality. Dia Mirza also plays a key role in the series. However, neither actor has officially clarified whether the post is part of the series' promotional campaign or relates to a genuine disagreement.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, here's what fans are saying: "Promotion karne ka style thoda alag hai," one fan wrote, anticipating the official announcement of their upcoming project. Another social media user wrote, “Not possible; Nawaz is very respectful, and so is Diya; it looks like some promotion.”

Advertisement

A third social media user wrote, “Nowadays, the public is much smarter and can easily recognise promotional activities. PR teams need to come up with fresh and innovative ways to create genuine engagement.” Another wrote, "Character" is the keyword here. A new project will soon be announced starring both of them."

Apart from this, Nawazuddin has several projects lined up across 2026 and 2027. He will feature in 'Tumbbad 2', the anticipated sequel directed by Adesh Prasad, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 3, 2027. The actor is also attached to 'Kabootar', an international co-production announced in October 2026. Directed by Ishan Sharma, the film will see Nawazuddin play Mehboob, an Old Delhi street detective who reads letters to a djinn.

Advertisement