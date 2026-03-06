'No Offence' Please! Scottish Actor Lewis MacLeod's Donald Trump Mimicry Is 'Brilliant' And 'Epic', Say Netizens

Lewis MacLeod is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after a video of him mimicking and roasting US President Donald Trump went viral. The Scottish actor, voice artist and impressionist is acclaimed for his satirical and scarily accurate impression of Trump.

Netizens laud Lewis MacLeod for impression of Donald Trump

In a video going viral on the internet, Lewis mocks Trump's Ukraine peace plan. Soon after the video was uploaded, netizens flooded the comment section lauding the actor. A user wrote, "The fact that he looks like him makes it uncanny!" Another wrote, "Brilliant humour, exactly what comedians do! So don’t take offence." A third user wrote, "Epic grilling of Donald Trump!!"

"Trump from amazon online shopping," a user commented. "His acting is sooo on point, n am i the only one who thinks, he actually resembles trump," a user wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

This is not the first time Lewis has mimicked Trump with such accuracy. In July 2018, he first mimicked Trump, where he was seen wearing a similar wig and captioned the image as "The Trumps are on Walkabout!"

Lewis' recent video is about reports that, amid the war situation, several Epstein files claiming Trump's illegal activities are no longer in the headlines. Sharing the video, the actor captioned it as “Trump: My war has a clear objective which I’ve already achieved. I have killed the Epstein story.”

Who is Lewis MacLeod?

The Scottish actor is known for his work on BBC Radio 4's Dead Ringers and a prominent voice in animation, including 64 Zoo Lane and The Amazing World of Gumball. Apart from this, he has also appeared in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999) and Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (2019).