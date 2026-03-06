'Shameful,' Fans Unhappy With Vijay Attending Wedding Reception With Trisha Amid Divorce Proceedings With Wife Sangeetha

Thalapathy Vijay is creating a heavy buzz on the internet after he made his appearance at a wedding reception with Trisha Krishnan, with whom the actor is rumoured to be having an extramarital affair. His appearance came amid divorce proceedings with his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam. This did not go down well with his fans, and they bashed him for disrespecting his wife and the legal system.

Thalapathy Vijay arrives with Trisha Krishnan at an event

In the video going viral on the internet, Vijay and Trisha can be seen arriving together at the wedding reception of Kalpathi Suresh and Meenakshi’s son. The actor-turned-politician donned a traditional ensemble with a bouquet in his hand. Trisha, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a cream saree with a golden border.

They even happily posed for the photo with the newlyweds.

(A viral photo of Vijay and Trisha at a reception | Image: X)

Thalapathy Vijay fans call him out for his 'disrescpectful' act

Soon after the video went viral, his fans took to X to bash the actor. A user wrote, "His wife left him. His kids left him. Now even his own fans are leaving him. What a shame!! He lost all his reputation just for a 40-year-old woman." Another wrote, "Thank you Vijay anna for 25 years of happiness in via Cinema. Today I step down as your fanboy. I know this isn’t an easy decision, but I truly believe it’s for the betterment of society."

A user praised Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, and wrote, "Sangeetha has shown utmost dignity in dealing with her entire personal life discourse by seeking privacy, a mutual agreement and by not naming the actress in context, but LOOK at this man’s audacity to behave absolutely with no remorse or shame by triggering and rage baiting."

Another fan wrote, "Man built this legacy by facing a lot of criticism and failures. Now he is destroying himself is the worst thing to see as a hard-core fan! Let it happen..."

A user wrote, "Sangeetha clearly mentioned how she was mentally affected and traumatised by seeing them posting couple photos on the internet. Still the audacity to show up together among the public tells how cruel you are to the women who stood by your side for more than 25 years."

All about Vijay and Sangeetha's divorce proceedings

Vijay's wife Sangeetha has sought a divorce on the grounds of adultery amid the actor's link-up with Trisha Krishnan. On February 27, she filed a petition for divorce against him in the Chengalpattu family court in Chennai. As per the divorce petition, Sangeetha has accused Vijay of infidelity, alleging that he has had an "adulterous relationship" with an actress. "In April 2021, the Petitioner (Sangeetha) discovered that the Respondent (Vijay) was involved in an adulterous relationship with an actress. This caused her deep emotional pain and mental suffering, amounting to betrayal and violation of marital trust," the petition stated, adding that the actor "continued open association with the actress," causing Sangeetha emotional agony and embarrassment to the children.

(A throwback photo of Vijay and Sangeetha | Image: Instagram)