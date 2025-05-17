Final Destination Bloodlines Premieres In India, Audience's Candid Reaction To Blood, Gore And Dance Of Death Goes Viral | Watch

14 years have passed since the last Final Destination movie, but the reaction to the horror thriller seems to be unchanged. The sixth film in the franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines, hit the big screens in India on May 15. A video of the audience reacting to the gore and edge of the seat scenes in the movie has now gone viral online.

Audience shrieks, closes eyes at Final Destination Bloodlines theatrical release

On May 16, the official account of Warner Bros took to Instagram to share a video of audience reacting to Final Destination scenes in the theatre. The clip was shared with the caption, “We rolled the cameras and caught the audience reactions at the #FinalDestinationPremiereIndia! Their faces say it all!”



In the clip, cinegoers could be seen gasping, wincing and shrieking at the gore scenes in Final Destination: Bloodlines. The audience could be seen covering their mouth and eyes at the horror scenes as death chases the protagonist in the film. The video was shared with Doechii’s song Anxiety playing in the background. Social media users took to the comments section of the post to express their anticipation for the film. Several users also shared their first impression of the film in the comment section.



Final Destination: Bloodlines box office collection in India

Final Destination: Bloodlines is off to a great start at the domestic box office. The film raked in ₹4.5 crore on Thursday and ₹5.25 crore on Friday. The film has amassed a total of ₹9.75 crore in the two-day theatrical run. The movie is expected to have a positive jump in collections in the coming weekend.