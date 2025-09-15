Updated 15 September 2025 at 12:58 IST
Not Engagement, Archana Puran Singh Calls Yogita Bihani Her 'Bahu' For New Haircut, The Kerala Story Actress' Witty Reply Leaves Family In Splits
Archana Puran Singh's son Aaryamann shared a glimpse of his lazy morning, but the highlight was his fiancée’s fresh look. Yogita Bihani sported a chic haircut, and Archana’s witty reaction quickly went viral.
Archana Puran Singh’s son, Aaryamann Sethi, recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Yogita Bihani, and introduced her to their family in their YouTube vlog. In the latest video on his channel(Aary vlog), Aaryamann shared a glimpse of his lazy morning, but the highlight was his fiancée’s fresh look. The Kerala Files actor sported a chic haircut, and the vlog captured Archana’s live reactions, along with their fun conversation, which quickly went viral.
Yogita Bihani chose a shorter hairstyle, cutting her hair up to her ears, which gave her a fresh and youthful look.
Reacting to her new style, Archana said, “Oh my god, I love this. I saw your advertisement or something and I told you had this much hair-length in that and I told you that this much hair-length will suit you. It’s very chic. This is going to be a new look on the internet. It has got a retro look also somehow.”
Adding her trademark humour, Archana made a cheeky remark that left the whole family laughing. She told Yogita, “Now, you are worthy of being called my bahu. Can’t get over how cool you are looking.” Yogita joined in the fun and joked, “Yes, I did engage with your son, I left my home, but now that I have gotten a new haircut, I am worthy of being your bahu.”
Parmeet quickly jumped in and teased Archana, saying, “Don’t try to save yourself after saying these lines, now you have said it.” Archana continued praising him and added, “I can’t get over how cool you look.” Ayushmaan also complimented Yogita, joking, “You are looking less like a bahu but more like his chill girlfriend.”
Aaryamann and Ayushmaan are vloggers who often share videos showing how they spend time with their families. Yogita Bihani began her acting career on television as Palak Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s romantic drama Dil Hi Toh Hai on Sony TV. The show aired from 2018 to 2020 and featured Karan Kundrra as well. She later appeared in Kavach and the Netflix film AK vs AK. Dating rumours about her and Aaryamann Sethi started after she acted in his music video Chhoti Baatein.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
15 September 2025