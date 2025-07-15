Not Just Bollywood Gals, Prabhas And Prashanth Neel Are Also Brad Pitt Fans, Salaar Duo Enjoy F1 On Big Screen | Watch

Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, and Javier Bardem starrer F1: The Movie was released in India on June 27 and managed to emerge as a winner at the worldwide box office. The motorsport action drama was directed by Joseph Kosinski and received praise from both critics and Bollywood celebrities. Amid the buzz, Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel joined the fan club as both were spotted enjoying the Hollywood action drama F1 at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad. Photos clicked by fans showing the duo watching the film have gone viral on social media.

Prabhas and Prasanth Neel enjoy F1: The Movie in the theatre, photos go viral

On July 14, the Salaar duo enjoyed a movie night, and fans did not miss the chance to catch a glimpse of them. A fan page shared the viral photo and wrote, “India’s biggest star #Prabhas and our #PrashanthNeel watching #F1TheMovie at Prasads Multiplex [PCX].” In the photo, both were seen enjoying the film. A few other pictures showed the theatre staff posing with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel.

Prasad Cinemas also shared a photo of the two and captioned it, “Power meets precision. Our darling #Prabhas and Prashanth Neel caught the adrenaline rush of #F1Movie at #PCX last night. Thank you for choosing Prasads, always!”

Earlier, many Bollywood celebrities praised the film.

When F1: The Movie got Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ananya Panday's approval

Earlier, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and Ananya Panday praised F1: The Movie on social media. Deepika wrote, "Brad Pitt. That's it, that's the post." Kareena shared a still from the film featuring Pitt and Javier Bardem and said, "Who wants to be 20.. When you can look like this at 60 (star and smiling face with hearts emoji)." Ananya wrote, "I love the movies!! I love F1!! I love caramel and cheese popcorn!! And I LOVE Brad Pitt."