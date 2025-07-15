Veteran Actor Dheeraj Kumar Dies At 78 After Battling Acute Pneumonia, Last Rites To Take Place Tomorrow

Veteran actor and film producer Dheeraj Kumar breathed his last on July 15. As per sources, the 78-year-old was rushed to the hospital on July 12. He was being treated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. He was on a ventilator and passed away due to a cardiac arrest at 11:40 am this morning. Dheeraj is survived by his wife, who has been bedridden for a few years and his son, Ashutosh, who was by his side in his final moments.

A file photo of Dheeraj Kumar | Image: Sourced

Dheeraj Kumar's family shares official statement on his demise

Dheeraj Kumar's family has confirmed his demise in an official statement. The statement reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dheeraj Kumar, a renowned actor, producer, and director, who left us due to cardiac arrest. He was under treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Andheri West and was on ventilator support.”

Sources close to the actor inform us that the actor's heart stopped working, and his pulse dropped drastically, which led to his death. The insider also recalled the doctors informing the family that there is a 30% chance of the actor beating pneumonia, due to which he was on life support. The doctor treating the actor was supposed to check up on him at 12:30 in the noon today, but he passed away at 11:40 am. The actor's cremation and last rites will take place tomorrow, July 16.

More about Dheeraj Kumar and his movies

Unseen photo of Sheeraj Kumar with Amitabh Bachchan and other actors on a film set | Image: X