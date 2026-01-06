Updated 6 January 2026 at 22:04 IST
Not Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Picks This Bollywood Actress As Her Favourite
Sophie Turner shared her thoughts on Indian cinema and revealed whether she keeps up with it. In an interview with a media outlet, she named Deepika Padukone as her favourite actor.
Hollywood actor Sophie Turner, who is Priyanka Chopra’s former-sister-in-law, has shared whether she keeps up with Indian cinema and if she has a favourite actor. In an interview with a media outlet, she named Shah Rukh Khan ‘GOAT’ and Deepika Padukone as her favourite among all.
Sophie Turner reveals her favourite from Indian cinema
As per reports, Sophie Turner shared that she enjoyed watching RRR. “My gosh, that's tough! I mean, Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT, right? But I love Deepika Padukone, I think she's amazing. I loved watching RRR,” she said to Firstpost. SS Rajamouli directed the 2022 Telugu-language epic period action drama, which starred NTR Jr and Ram Charan.
She also shared her desire to work in a Bollywood film and said she would love to dance in one. “I think it's such a spectacle and they're so beautiful. The production design is so unlike anything I think we will ever see on a Western film set. I'd love to be in a Bollywood movie," she said.F
Although Sophie has not acted in any Indian films, she visited India in 2018 to attend the wedding celebrations of her former brother-in-law, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Jodhpur. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas ended their marriage in September 2023 after four years together and completed their divorce a year later.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 6 January 2026 at 22:04 IST