Not Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Picks This Bollywood Actress As Her Favourite

Hollywood actor Sophie Turner, who is Priyanka Chopra’s former-sister-in-law, has shared whether she keeps up with Indian cinema and if she has a favourite actor. In an interview with a media outlet, she named Shah Rukh Khan ‘GOAT’ and Deepika Padukone as her favourite among all.

File photo of Sophie Turner | Image: X

Sophie Turner reveals her favourite from Indian cinema

As per reports, Sophie Turner shared that she enjoyed watching RRR. “My gosh, that's tough! I mean, Shah Rukh Khan is the GOAT, right? But I love Deepika Padukone, I think she's amazing. I loved watching RRR,” she said to Firstpost. SS Rajamouli directed the 2022 Telugu-language epic period action drama, which starred NTR Jr and Ram Charan.

File photo of Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra | Image: X

She also shared her desire to work in a Bollywood film and said she would love to dance in one. “I think it's such a spectacle and they're so beautiful. The production design is so unlike anything I think we will ever see on a Western film set. I'd love to be in a Bollywood movie," she said.F

File of Deepika Padukone | Image: X

Although Sophie has not acted in any Indian films, she visited India in 2018 to attend the wedding celebrations of her former brother-in-law, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in Jodhpur. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas ended their marriage in September 2023 after four years together and completed their divorce a year later.