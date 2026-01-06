Jana Nayagan Vs The Raja Saab Advance Booking Day 1: Which Pongal Release Is Leading In Pre-sale Collections?

Jana NayaganVsTheRajaSaab Advance Booking Day: Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhas will clash at the box office on January 9, with Jana Nayagan and The Raja Saab releasing worldwide on the same day. Despite working in different regional film industries, both actors enjoy a strong international fan following. Find out which film is leading the overseas pre-sales, as The Raja Saab has not yet opened its advance bookings in India.

Jana Nayagan vs Raja Saab Advance Booking details

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated political drama marks his final appearance on the big screen, as he prepares to step into politics and dedicate himself fully to public service. This announcement has created strong excitement around the film, with audiences worldwide flocking to cinemas on the very first day. Overseas markets continue to witness a sharp rise in pre-sales, while the Indian market has yet to contribute even half of the global total.

As per Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹35 crore in worldwide pre-sales so far. In India, advance bookings stand at ₹7 crore, with Karnataka alone contributing ₹4 crore. Overseas markets lead the collections, having already crossed ₹25 crore, which clearly reflects the immense enthusiasm for the Tamil superstar’s final film.

However, advance bookings in Tamil Nadu remain on hold as theatre owners wait for the CBFC certificate.

On the other side, Raja Saab has received clearance from the CBFC. According to Sacnilk, the team has trimmed the film by 15-20 minutes, bringing the final runtime to about 2 hours and 55 minutes. The makers believe this tighter version will keep audiences more engaged. However, advance bookings in India have not opened yet.

Overseas, the film has begun advance sales on a positive note. It has reportedly earned over USD 562K by selling nearly 20,000 tickets across more than 1,180 shows in 419 locations in the USA. As per Sacnilk, total pre-sales in North America touched USD 590K on the premiere day. Although the initial response was average, the film has now started gaining momentum. The rise in pre-sales from Sunday to Monday was strong, and expectations remain high for similar growth over the final three days leading up to the grand premiere.