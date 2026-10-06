Not Ramayana, Massive Fire Broke Out At Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 And MTV Hustle 5 Sets, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire erupted at Film City in Mumbai on Monday. Reports claimed that the fire broke out at Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's Ramayana temporary set. However, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) later clarified that the incident happened on the Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 set and spread to the MTV Hustle 5 set. The association has written to Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a thorough investigation and the resignation of the Managing Director of Film City.

Massive fire at Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 and MTV Hustle 5 sets

Several videos are going viral online showing fire erupting outside the sets. AICWA took to its official X handle to draw attention towards the lack of fire safety and file an FIR for negligence against the channel, producer and production house. No casualties were reported. "A fire broke out at around 4 PM on 05/10/2026 on the set of Colors' reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 at Film City, Goregaon, and spread to the adjoining Hustle set. There were no fire safety arrangements on the set. Film City keeps burning and no one is ever held accountable," the letter reads.

AICWA further listed the demands sought from Honourable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis

1. A thorough, time-bound inquiry into how the fire started, why it spread, and why no fire safety was in place.

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2. An FIR for negligence against the channel, producer and production house.

3. Resignation of the Managing Director of Film City.

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4. Mandatory fire audits, fire safety staff and firefighting equipment on every shoot, with licences cancelled for non-compliance.