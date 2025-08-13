On Sridevi's 62nd Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Shares Unseen Photo From Late Actress' 27th Birthday Bash

Today marks the late legendary actress Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary. The filmmaker Boney Kapoor often shared a heartfelt post about his late wife, but today it was a special one as he recalled some unseen moment from 1990 when English Vinglish actress mistook his compliment for a tease.

Boney Kapoor remembers late wife Sridevi on her 62nd birth anniversary, shares unseen pics

Boney Kapoor shared an old photo on Instagram from Sridevi’s 27th birthday in 1990. He recalled that during the celebration in Chennai, he deliberately wished her a “happy 26th birthday,” which the late actress misunderstood as him teasing her.

In the picture, Sridevi is smiling while seemingly warning Boney about his playful remark.

Mili maker captioned his post, “In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her.” He also posted another photo from her movie English Vinglish and captioned it, “Yesssss You are not 62 today . You are 26 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘Happy birthday we are still reliving all your happy birthdays.❤️”

Boney often posts photographs of his late wife and recalls memories from their past on social media. Last month, he shared a throwback picture of her taken before their marriage.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's love story

Boney and Sridevi fell in love while working on the 1987 film Mr. India. They got married in 1996 and had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sadly, in 2018, Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai due to accidental drowning.