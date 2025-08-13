Fact Check: Aneet Padda Replaced Isha Malviya As Female Lead In Saiyaara? Udaariyaan Actress Clears The Air

Updated 13 August 2025 at 12:11 IST
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda became the centre of attention in the Bollywood town after the record-shattering success of Saiyaara. Not just the storyline, but the acting of newcomers also wins the hearts. However, ever since the Mohit Suri directorial has hit the big screens, rumours about Bigg Boss fame Isha Malviya being the first choice as Vaani Batra are making rounds. The actress has now addressed the reports and asked people not to spread "fake news".
On Tuesday, Isha Maliya posted on her Instagram about the rumours of her casting in Saiyaara. She wrote, “What is wrong with the media pages? Kindly stop spreading fake news guys, movie tak baat pahuch gayi aur mujhe hi nahi pata (sic).”
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film Saiyaara, released on July 18, has crossed ₹500 crore worldwide. The movie’s strong box office success, despite minimal promotion, has surprised trade experts and industry insiders.
OTT giant Netflix has reportedly bought the streaming rights to Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). Following its theatrical run, the film is expected to follow the usual eight-week release gap. Casting director Shanoo Sharma reshared an OTTFLIX post stating that Saiyaara will arrive on Netflix on 12 September. Although the platform has not officially confirmed the exact date, this is currently considered the likely release date.
Published On: 13 August 2025 at 11:38 IST