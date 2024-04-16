Advertisement

Robert Downey Jr won his first Oscar trophy for his supporting role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The film based on the American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, also known as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb' swept the 96th Academy Awards with 7 wins out of the 13 categories it was nominated in. Downey too clinched the golden statuette for essaying Lewis Strauss in the Cillian Murphy led film. In an interview post his win, Downey revealed where he keeps his coveted Oscars trophy.

Robert Downey Jr at 96th Oscars | Image: AP

Downey's visitors can easily spot his Oscar

"I don't think you should walk around to the afterparties and carry it," the Oppenheimer star told to E News, after winning his Best Supporting Actor Oscar. "I don't think you should flaunt it. I'm not saying you should use it as a toilet paper holder or anything." Downey revealed he has the award right where his visitors can find it. "Right now, it's in the entryway," he said.

Robert Downey Jr at 96th Oscars | Image: AP

Robert Downey Jr's next after Oppenheimer

The Iron Man star won his first Oscar trophy earlier this year after his third nomination. He was previously nominated for best actor in 1993 for Chaplin and for best supporting actor in 2009 for Tropic Thunder. According to a report in People, Downey lost weight, shaved his head and changed the way he walked to portray the scheming Lewis Strauss in the epic drama Oppenheimer.

After this, he will be seen in The Sympathizer, based on the bestselling 2015 novel from Viet Thanh Nguyen. The miniseries premieres April 14.