Pahalgam Attack: Kay Kay Menon's Fiery Monologue In Shaurya Echoes Nation's Resentment Against Terrorism, Video Goes Viral

KK Menon has taken over the internet since Tuesday(April 22) after more than 24 tourists were feared killed and multiple injured when terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam town. The terror attack in Kashmir is one of the deadliest strikes on civilians in recent years in J&K. Soon after, the Union Home Minister left for Srinagar to take stock of the situation. Social media users have expressed widespread outrage over the attack, with many sharing a powerful scene from the 2008 courtroom film Shaurya. In the viral clips, KK Menon, portraying Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh, delivers a striking monologue condemning Dr Aamir for failing to act decisively against wrongdoing.

Why KK Menon’s Shaurya monologue going viral?

Netizens have been resharing KK Menon’s Shaurya movies clip on the internet where he delivered a 3 min long monologue. In his monologue in the 2008 film Shaurya, Kay Kay Menon's character, Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh, delivers a chilling defence of his actions under the guise of national security.

The monologue reveals his twisted yet bold view while arguing about his methods that includes acts of violence, justifying that it is necessary for the greater good.

Role of KK Menon in Shaurya(2008)

17 years back, Kay Kay Menon played the role of Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh which become an iconic characters in the history of courtroom drama. A hardened, authoritarian officer who believed in the absolute rightfulness in his action. Brigadier Rudra Pratap Singh, delivers a powerful monologue during the interrogation scene.

This monologue, where he speaks about his own sense of justice and duty, is considered one of the film's most memorable momentsspecially his monologue with lasts approximately 3 minutes and 35 seconds.

KK Menon’s Shaurya is about

The 2008 Indian film Shaurya explores counter-terrorism with a nuanced approach, steering away from the typical action-film narrative. It centres on the court-martial of a military officer, delving into themes of loyalty, duty, and the moral complexities of combating terrorism. The story raises thought-provoking questions about the ethics and consequences of military decisions.

Shaurya is based on true event?

The 2008 courtroom drama inspired by the 1992 American movie A Few Good Men, which was based on a play. It also draws influence from Swadesh Deepak's Hindi play Court Martial.