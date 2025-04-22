Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Horrified' Akshay Kumar Calls It 'Sheer Evil', Vivek Agnihotri Dubs It 'Inhuman Tragedy'

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday (April 22). The terror attack in Kashmir is one of the deadliest strikes on civilians in recent years in J&K. Soon after, the Union Home Minister left for Srinagar to take stock of the situation.

There has been outrage on social media over the Pahalgam terror attack. Prayers were sent for those whose close ones were injured or feared dead in the attack, while others called for swift action against those who perpetrated the attack in the heart of Kashmir. The terrorists were in camouflage and this is believed to be a targeted attack. A high-level security alert has been issued in Kashmir as security forces launch an operation to identify and neutralise the terrorists.

Akshay Kumar wrote on X, "Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families."

Pallavi, the wife of one of the tourists who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, stated that the terrorists confirmed her husband's religion before opening fire on him. Reportedly, non-locals were on the radar of the terrorists. Pallavi recounted that they had visited a spot called “mini-Switzerland” in the town before her husband was gunned down at a snacks stall on Tuesday's attack.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared a photo of Pallavi beside the lifeless body of her husband and wrote, "OMG. OMG. OMG. Just landed in Chicago to learn about this inhuman tragedy. I had feared this for a long time. I’ve been saying all along — it wasn’t peace in Kashmir, it was a strategic silence. I urge @AmitShah ji to immediately safeguard both Kashmir and Bengal before another tragedy unfolds. I know their tactics (sic)."