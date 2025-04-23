Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Face Trolling For 'Insensitive' Vlog Teaser After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In one of the tragic attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists linked from Lashkar-e-Taiba opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing at least 28 people, including some foreign visitors, and injuring many others. The shocking attack has caused nationwide outrage, with many celebrities expressing their grief and anger on social media, decrying the attack and demanding justice.

TV’s popular couple, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who recently visited Jammu and Kashmir with their son Ruhaan, also spoke out on social media after the attack. They reassured their fans that they left Kashmir before the attack and are now safe. Two days back, Dipika posted videos and photos showing her walking in Pahalgam.

On Tuesday, after the Pahalgam terror attack, Shoaib addressed their safety on Instagram. In his Insta story, he wrote, “Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being… Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir… (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely… Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon."

Shoaib Ibrahim’s announcement of a new vlog angered many online, especially in the wake of the incident. Although he and Dipika Kakar informed fans of their safety, the timing of the vlog promotion did not sit well with netizens.

The post quickly spread on Reddit, where netizens criticised it as tone-deaf. One commenter wrote, “He is still talking about vlog coming soon is he mad or what." Another questioned, “I really want to know who are these jobless people who actually wait for any YouTuber’s vlogs? Do these people actually exist that creator’s become so self-centred, delusional and insensitive at such tragic times?"