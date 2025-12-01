Palaash Muchhal Makes First Public Appearance With Mother Amid Wedding Controversy, Dodges Paps At Airport

Social media is buzzing with speculation about why Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal suddenly called off their wedding. The Muchhal family said they postponed the ceremony because Smriti’s father was hospitalised on the eve of the wedding, while Smriti’s family has remained silent. Amid increasing rumours about infidelity in their relationship, Palaash made his first public appearance with his family.

Palash Muchhal Makes First Public Appearance Amid Wedding Controversy

Palaash Muchhal made his first public appearance on Monday, December 1, when he arrived at the airport with his family. He walked out of the terminal in an all-black outfit and nodded when the paparazzi approached him, but it seemed like he tried to ignore any verbal interaction.

This is the music composer's first time since his recent health scare and the unexpected delay in his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana. While rumours of infidelity continue to circulate, he kept a low profile.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandana's wedding controversy

Smriti Mandhana’s wedding celebrations halted on September 23, 2025, after her father experienced chest pain that looked like heart attack symptoms. Once he was taken to the hospital, rumours began to spread that Palaash had cheated on Smriti. A girl named Mary D’Costa allegedly shared screenshots of flirty messages that reportedly claimed to be from Palaash Muchhal.

Another rumour also claims that Palaash cheated on Smriti with their choreographer. According to posts circulating on social media, the choreographer was part of Bosco Martis’ team, which was handling the pre-wedding choreography. Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz were two names that appeared in the midst of these claims. Later, both have released an official statement saying there is no involvement in anything related to the controversy.