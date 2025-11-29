Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Add ‘Evil Eye’ Emoji To Instagram Bios Amid Wedding Controversy Intensifies

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and her fiancé Palash Muchhal have updated their Instagram bios after postponing their wedding. The cricketer–composer duo planned to marry on 23 November, but they delayed the ceremony because of a health scare involving Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana.

Soon after they announced the postponement, several rumours about their personal lives started spreading on social media. Amid the speculation, both of them updated their Instagram bios and added a nazar emoji to ward off the evil eye.

Their fans remain concerned and confused about the sudden delay and the couple’s silence on the matter.

Why Was Palash Muchhal And Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Postponed?

Palaash and Smriti planned to marry on November 23, 2025. However, reports say Smriti’s father showed heart-attack symptoms on the wedding day, and the family rushed him to the hospital. Because of his condition, they postponed the wedding indefinitely. The next day, Palaash was also admitted to the hospital due to reported stress.

Soon after, some Reddit users claimed that Palaash cheated on Smriti with a choreographer the night before the wedding and was caught, which they said led to the cancellation. Several speculative screenshots began circulating online, and people started guessing who the choreographer might be.

Smriti then deleted all her wedding and engagement posts on Instagram, which led many netizens to wonder if the cheating rumours were true.

