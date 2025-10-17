Pankaj Dheer's Prayer Meet: Son Nikitin Appears Sombre As Celebs Offer Final Respects To Mahabharat Actor

The family of Pankaj Dheer hosted a memorial meet in his honour in Juhu, Mumbai on October 17. Known for playing Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and king Shivdutt in fantasy drama Chandrakanta, Dheer died Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. His last rites took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Santacruz as celebs arrived to offer condolences to the bereaved kin.

Pankaj Dheer's family hosted a prayer meet in Mumbai on Oct 17 | Image: X

At Dheer's prayer meet, Esha Deol, Rajat Bedi, Sharat Saxena, Upasana Singh, Aditya Pancholi, Firoz Khan and his son Jibraan Khan, Mohit Raina, Mukesh Rishi, Puneet Issar, Raj Kundra, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Gowariker, Ranjeet, Javed Jaffery, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mukesh Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Zayed Khan and many more were seen.

Dheer's son Nikitin and other family members were also seen at the prayer meet.

Pankaj Dheer's family at his prayer meet | Image: Varinder Chawla

Pankaj Dheer's humble beginnings to movie stardom

Pankaj Dheer, who hailed from Punjab, started out as an actor in the 1980s, featuring in minor roles in several movies. His big break came in 1988 when he was cast as Karna in the small screen adaptation of Hindu epic Mahabharata. After that, his popularity peaked and he starred in many movies such as Sadak, Sanam Bewafa and Aashik Awara.

Pankaj Dheer died after losing cancer battle | Image: X