Pankaj Tripathi And His Daughter Aashi Buy Apartment Together For Whopping ₹9.98 Crore In Mumbai | Here's All You Need To Know

Pankaj Tripathi And His Daughter Aashi Buy Apartment Together For Whopping ₹9 Crore In Mumbai | Here's All You Need To Know | Image: X

With his success in movies and web shows, Pankaj Tripathi is also expanding his real estate portfolio. Mirzapur actor, along with his wife, Mridula Tripathi, and daughter, Aashi Tripathi, has purchased two apartments in Mumbai for ₹10.85 crore, according to property registration documents reported by SquareYard.

Pankaj Tripathi bought two apartments in mumbai

Pankaj Tripathi and his daughter, Aashi Tripathi, bought their first apartment in the Seabliss Building, Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹9.98 crore, as reported by Square Yards. The property offers a RERA carpet area of 188.22 sq. m. (~2,026 sq. ft.) and a balcony area of 32.14 sq. m. (~346 sq. ft.), making the total area 220.36 sq. m. (~2,372 sq. ft.). The purchase also includes three car parking slots. The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹59.89 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. The deal was officially registered in July 2025.

File photo from squareyard

His wife, Mridula Tripathi, and their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, purchased the second apartment in Aashapura Heritage, Kandivali West, Mumbai, for ₹87 lakh, according to Square Yards. This unit has a RERA carpet area of 39.48 sq. m. (~424.95 sq. ft.). The buyers paid ₹4.35 lakh as stamp duty along with ₹30,000 for registration. The deal was registered in September 2025.

The Stree actor owns a luxury sea-facing house called Roop Katha in Madh Island, Mumbai. He also has his ancestral home in Belsand, a village in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. His Mumbai residence stands out for its minimalist, village-inspired design, blending traditional features with modern comforts, and symbolises his journey from a small village to Bollywood fame.