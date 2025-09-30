Kajol Prompts Jaya Bachchan To Smile For Paps At Durga Puja Pandal, What Happens Next Is Unmissable | Watch

Actress-politician Jaya Bachchan was seen warmly embracing Kajol during the latter’s family’s annual Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai on the occasion of Maha Ashtami. The veteran actress is a regular at Kajol's family's Durga Puja pandal and was spotted seeking blessings on Monday as well. In a now viral video, the Sholay fame could be seen obliging the paparazzi at the venue with photos and videos while Kajol requests her to smile.

Kajol's video with Jaya Bachchan on Maha ashtami celebration goes viral

Kajol celebrated the Durgastami with her family and close friends. Her mother and actress Tanuja, sister Tanisha and children Yug and Nyssa were present at the pandal for the festivities. The DDLJ actress donned a pastel pink saree teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse for the occasion. Her outfit featured golden embellishments, and she completed the look with statement earrings and red bangles while her hair was tied in a bun.

In videos, Kajol could be seen warmly welcoming Jaya Bachchan, who sought blessings from Goddess Durga. The veteran actress was dressed in a red saree and wore classic, statement jewellery. In a viral clip, the two actresses could be seen posing together until Kajol moves out of frame and instructs Jaya Bachchan to keep smiling and posing for the paps. The actress, who has earlier lost her cool at camerapersons on some occasions, appeared in a jolly mood and replied, “I am smiling”. The video is now doing the rounds on social media with netizens praising the duo.