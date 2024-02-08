Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi has been gearing up for the release of Main Atal Hoon on January 19. The Ravi Jadhav directorial is the biopic of the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Before the film hits the big screens, Pankaj visited the newly inaugurated India's longest sea-bridge -- the 22-km long Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu or Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. He joined kids of a school as they drove on a bus on the sea link.

Pankaj meets school kids, travels on Atal Setu in Mumbai

Pankaj Tripathi, in the video posted from Atal Setu, shared that he travelled on the bus with kids from Atal Bihari Vajpayee's alma mater. He also said that a new promo of Main Atal Hoon will be releasing soon, featuring kids. The actor was also given gifts by school kids, which included framed portraits of his film's poster. He called the experience of travelling on Atal Setu "beautiful" as he glanced outside the windows to take it all in.

The Atal Setu was inaugurated on January 12 by PM Narendra Modi, who was flanked by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on the occasion. PM Modi also became the first person to officially drive across the bridge which rises majestically in the Mumbai harbour areas, linking the Mumbai isle with the mainland.

Details about Main Atal Hoon

Directed by Ravi Jadhav and starring the Mirzapur actor in the titular role, Main Atal Hoon promises to capture the multifaceted personality of the country's 10th prime minister, who was widely hailed as a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. Pankaj shared that to look like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he had to use of prosthetics and how it was difficult to shoot for the film in scorching heat with additional makeup.

"It used to take two hours daily. We shot this film in May and June when it was scorching hot. And it was really difficult to shoot after donning that look. I have literally shed my blood and sweat for this film," the actor shared.

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in the third season of the crime series Mirzapur.