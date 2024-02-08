English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Nation Wants To Know/ Pankaj Tripathi Reveals What Inspired Him The Most In Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Speeches

Pankaj Tripathi explained that Vajpayee's communication style, infused with wit and well-timed pauses, served as inspiration.

Digital Desk
Pankaj Tripathi With Arnab
Pankaj Tripathi With Arnab | Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: Pankaj Tripathi's journey from 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to 'Mimi' stands as a testament to his evolution into an actor par excellence. With each role, he has showcased his versatility and impeccable acting prowess, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape. The actor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon, spoke exclusively to Arnab Goswami, Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief, and revealed what inspired him most in late former PM Vajpayee's speeches.  

Pankaj Tripathi on Vajpayee's Exceptional Communication Skills

Talking to Arnab, Pankaj explained that Vajpayee's communication style, infused with wit and well-timed pauses, served as inspiration. During the conversation, Pankaj also said that while he may not excel at mimicry and imitations, his efforts in 'Main Atal Hoon' have been directed towards capturing the essence of communication prowess, akin to the brilliance he witnessed in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speeches.

Reflecting on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's exceptional communication skills, Pankaj also shared an observation during his days as an acting student. He recalled being fascinated by the authenticity of Vajpayee's speeches, which left a lasting impression on him.

'Vajpayee's impeccable timing, skilful use of pauses'

When asked about what specifically influenced him about the late former PM Vajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi emphasised the eloquence and finesse with which Vajpayee articulated his ideas inspired him the most in his speeches. Tripathi, said, he was astounded, at the way Vajpayee presented his thoughts and addressed complex issues, expressing that the experience was not merely about conveying ideas, but doing so engagingly and entertainingly. 

Pankaj believed that Vajpayee's speeches were not just intellectual, but also had a delightful charm. He also highlighted Vajpayee's impeccable timing, skilful use of pauses, and the nuanced subtext that accompanied his words, creating a unique blend of humour and insight.

About ‘Main Atal Hoon’

In 'Main Atal Hoon', Pankaj Tripathi has essayed the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.  Backed by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, the film is set to hit the silver screens on January 19.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 14:42 IST

