Pankaj Tripathi’s Mother, Hemwanti Devi, Dies At 89 In Bihar, Family Mourns

Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s mother, Hemwanti Devi, has breathed her last at 89 in her hometown, Belsand, in Bihar’s Gopalganj district.

According to IANS, the actor’s team released a statement on his behalf and his family, informing the media of their loss. Her cremation took place on Saturday in Belsand, attended by close family members, relatives, and friends.

File photo of Pankaj Tripathi with his father and mother | X

The statement shared with IANS read, “We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Shri Pankaj Tripathi’s beloved mother, Hemwanti Devi, who left for her heavenly abode peacefully at the family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday.”

“She was 89 years old and had been unwell for some time. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side during her final moments. The Tripathi family is mourning this immense loss and humbly requests everyone to keep Smt. Hemwanti Devi in their thoughts and prayers. The family also requests the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this period of grief and allow them time to mourn in peace,” the statement added.

File photo of Pankaj Tripathi with his mother | X

Earlier, Pankaj Tripathi lost his father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, on August 21, 2023, at their native village. At that time, the actor was in Mumbai promoting OMG 2 and immediately returned to Bihar to perform the last rites.

Before pursuing acting, Tripathi assisted his father, who was a priest and farmer. He discovered his love for acting during his college theatre days in Patna. A graduate of the National School of Drama (NSD), he later moved to Mumbai, where he spent years in small roles before gaining recognition with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur.

