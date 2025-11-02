Niranjan Reddy Vs Prasanth Varma: Dispute Reaches Telugu Film Chamber, HanuMan Producer Seeks ₹200 Crore Compensation

Prasanth Varma comes into the centre of the headlines after he reportedly got tangled in a serious clash with Tollywood Producers over allegedly taking unreturned payments for unfinished projects.

In recent days, several reports have surfaced online claiming that the HanuMan filmmaker allegedly received advances of around ₹80-₹100 crore from leading producers for projects that were never completed. He is also said to be overcommitted to PVCU ventures, having invested a large amount in a studio.

According to sources, the dispute between HanuMan producer K. Niranjan Reddy and director Prasanth Varma has now become a legal matter, with both filing formal complaints against each other before the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the Telugu Film Directors’ Association. Reports suggest the conflict centres on financial issues, project commitments, and ownership rights.

As per reports, Niranjan Reddy first approached the Chamber, claiming he had paid over ₹10 crore in advance for several projects that never materialised.

In his complaint, Reddy allegedly stated that Prasanth Varma had agreed to direct four films under his Prime Show Entertainment banner: Adhira, Mahankali, Jai HanuMan, and Brahma Rakshasa, but later withdrew from those commitments. Reddy reportedly claimed that despite paying advances, Varma allegedly reannounced the same films under RKD Studios.

Reports stated that Reddy’s complaint demands the return of ₹20.57 crore with 36% annual interest, along with ₹200 crore as compensation for business losses linked to the four films.

In his response to the Telugu Film Directors' Association, Prasanth Varma reportedly denied promising to direct Adhira and Mahankali under Reddy's banner, claiming there were no written agreements for those projects.

According to reports, Varma admitted receiving ₹15.82 crore for his work on HanuMan and ₹1 crore for the Adhira teaser. He also confirmed taking ₹8.18 crore for Octopus but said he had transferred that amount to the film’s original producer, adding that any dispute over that payment is between Reddy and the other party.