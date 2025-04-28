Pankaj Udhas Awarded Padma Bhushan Posthumously, Wife Farida Udhas Accepts Honour For Late Ghazal Maestro

Pankaj Udhas was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the field of art. The Ghazal naestro received the accolade posthumously. The singer breathed his last on February 26, 2024, at the age of 72 after battling a prolonged illness.

At the presentation ceremony of the Padma awards, Pankaj Udhas' wife, Farida Udhas, received the honour on his behalf. Dressed in a white saree, she received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu in the ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. A video of the same is now going viral on social media.

The Padma awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day 2025. Speaking to ANI at the time, an emotional Farida said, “It's a matter of pride for us, but we are also extremely sad as he (Pankaj Udhas) is not here with us.” His daughter Reva added, "We wish he were here to receive this award. He would have been immensely happy if he were around. I thank the government for honouring my father with this award. He always gave his best to make India proud. He was always passionate about his country. And through his music, he connected borders and put India on the global map."

Pankaj Udhas' elder daughter, Nayaab, said, "It's a bittersweet moment for us as today marks 11 months since our father left for his heavenly abode. We are really proud of him. He is not here with us today to see this win but I am grateful to the government and all those people who have acknowledged his work."

