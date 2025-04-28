Daaku Maharaaj Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna Receives India's Third-Highest Civilian Award Padma Bhushan, Watch Video

Nandamuri Balakrishna was among the 139 Padma awardees this year. The Daaku Maharaaj actor was honoured for his continued contributions to the realm of Indian cinema. Photos and videos of the actor receiving the accolade from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, actor Ajith Kumar, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, late singer Pankaj Udhas, actor Ashok Laxman Saraf and singer Jaspinder Narula were also awarded in the ceremony that took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the ceremony.



For the ceremony, Nandamuri Balakrishna donned a traditional outfit. The actor collected his honour in an off white kurta teamed with a matching lungi and a scarf around his neck. The actor boasts a career in acting spanning over five decades and is also active in state politics.



The recipients of the Padma Bhushan awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day 2025. Speaking to ANI at the time, Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly addressed as NBK, said, “It's a feather in my cap... I thank the central government for recognising my work. Thanks to everyone who has supported me in whatever I have achieved. Still, there's a lot left to achieve.” He added, “Special thanks to the People of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Telugu-speaking people across the country and the world for guiding me and appreciating my work... Thanks to my fans for being with me and to my parents for their blessings.”