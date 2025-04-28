sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 28th 2025, 20:32 IST

Daaku Maharaaj Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna Receives India's Third-Highest Civilian Award Padma Bhushan, Watch Video

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu at the National Capital today.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Nandamuri Balakrishna receives Padma Bhushan from President of India
Nandamuri Balakrishna receives Padma Bhushan from President of India | Image: X

Nandamuri Balakrishna was among the 139 Padma awardees this year. The Daaku Maharaaj actor was honoured for his continued contributions to the realm of Indian cinema. Photos and videos of the actor receiving the accolade from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, actor Ajith Kumar, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, late singer Pankaj Udhas, actor Ashok Laxman Saraf and singer Jaspinder Narula were also awarded in the ceremony that took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were also present at the ceremony.

For the ceremony, Nandamuri Balakrishna donned a traditional outfit. The actor collected his honour in an off white kurta teamed with a matching lungi and a scarf around his neck. The actor boasts a career in acting spanning over five decades and is also active in state politics.
 

The recipients of the Padma Bhushan awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day 2025. Speaking to ANI at the time, Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly addressed as NBK, said, “It's a feather in my cap... I thank the central government for recognising my work. Thanks to everyone who has supported me in whatever I have achieved. Still, there's a lot left to achieve.” He added, “Special thanks to the People of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Telugu-speaking people across the country and the world for guiding me and appreciating my work... Thanks to my fans for being with me and to my parents for their blessings.”

Actor Ajith Kumar also received his maiden Padma Bhushan award today. The Good Bad Ugly actor was accompanied by his family at the ceremony. While the actor walked the aisle to collect his honour, his wife Shalini along with their daughter and son could be seen cheering for him from the audiences. Photos and videos of the same are now viral online. 

Published April 28th 2025, 20:32 IST