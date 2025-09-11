Updated 11 September 2025 at 16:41 IST
Pati, Patni Aur Panga: Sunita Ahuja Jokes About Husband Govinda's Flirtatious Past, Says ‘Bas Sonali Bendre Bach Gayi’
At Pati Patni Aur Panga reality show, Sunita Ahuja revealed that Govinda used to flirt with many of his co-stars and mentioned that he didn't try to flirt with Sonali Bendre.
Sunita Ahuja has been floating in the headlines ever since she first spoke about the trouble in her marriage with Govinda. Their separation rumours even made it to the headlines, although their public appearances and interviews brushed off the claims. However, every time she spoke about Govinda, it went viral. In the most recent episode, Sunita revealed that the Partner actor often flirted with many of his co-stars, adding that he never tried to flirt with Sonali Bendre.
Sunita Ahuja reveals Govinda never flirted with Sonali Bendre
Recently, Sunita appeared as a guest judge on the ongoing reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. She spoke about her husband Govinda, joking that he used to flirt with many people. During the episode, Sunita also shared how much she enjoyed meeting Sonali again, who had worked with Govinda in films like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai and Apne Dam Par.
Sunita said, “We laughed and remembered all those fun moments from the past that are still so close to our hearts. I revealed that while Govinda may have flirted with many, bas Sonali hi bach gayi (she was the only one left)! She was the only actress he never tried his charm on.”
Govinda gave Sonali her big break: Sunita Ahuja
Sunita shared that Govinda launched Sonali’s career with Aag (1994), saying, “In fact, Govinda gave Sonali her first big break in Aag, and he would often say that when I was younger, I reminded him of Sonali... It was truly special to relive those moments, share a few untold truths, and celebrate the Govinda-style entertainment that has always been such a big part of my life."
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja married in 1987, before Govinda became a Bollywood star. They kept their marriage private and revealed it only after their daughter, Tina Ahuja, was born the following year. The couple also has a son, Yashvardhan, born in 1997. Tina has already entered Bollywood, while Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut in Sai Rajesh's upcoming untitled film.
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 16:41 IST