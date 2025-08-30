Updated 30 August 2025 at 23:13 IST
Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Threatens 'Self Immolation' In 'Final Plea' After Video Of Stree 2 Singer Inappropriately Touching Anjali Raghav Goes Viral
Pawan Singh wed Jyoti Singh in 2018. Before this, he was married to Neelam Singh for nearly a year. Neelam died in 2015, allegedly by suicide.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh has courted immense criticism as a video of him inappropriately touching Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav during an event in Lucknow has gone viral. In response, Anjali posted a clip on social media on August 30 condemning Pawan's actions and further questioned his fans if they would have supported her had she come out and slammed the actor on stage or earlier than she did.
Meanwhile, Pawan's wife Jyoti Singh also shared a heart wrenching note, alleging that she feels abandoned by him. She alleged that she would have stayed away from him like before had he not consoled her during the Lok Sabha elections and got her with him. Anjali said that for her "self immolation" seems like the way out of this situation but she said that she wouldn't do it as the onus of her actions would fall on her and her family and not Pawan.
Jyoti also shared that the dignity of her parents is at stake and Pawan has not been in touch with her since months. She said that when she tried to reach out to him through his team, she was told that "Boss wants to meet in Lucknow". But, he still did not meet her. According to Jyoti, the problem in their marriage has been since the start. They tied the knot in 2018 after Pawan's first partner Neelam Singh died in 2015. Neelam and Pawan were married for less than a year before the former passed away.
Jyoti's explosive note hints that the couple's relationship hit rock bottom soon after they wed. She also posted a photo of Pawan putting vermilion on her forehead, a sign of marriage in Hindu culture and his acceptance of his wife. Back in 2022, Jyoti had accused Pawan of causing mental harassment, forcing her to go for an abortion and instigating to take the extreme step of suicide. According to a police complaint, a few days after their marriage, Pawan, his mother Pratima Devi and sister started taunting her for her looks. She alleged that apart from being tortured in various ways, she was being pushed to take her life. She also alleged that there were demands of dowry by Pawan and his family.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 30 August 2025 at 17:25 IST