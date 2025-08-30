Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh Threatens 'Self Immolation' In 'Final Plea' After Video Of Stree 2 Singer Inappropriately Touching Anjali Raghav Goes Viral

Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh has courted immense criticism as a video of him inappropriately touching Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav during an event in Lucknow has gone viral. In response, Anjali posted a clip on social media on August 30 condemning Pawan's actions and further questioned his fans if they would have supported her had she come out and slammed the actor on stage or earlier than she did.

Meanwhile, Pawan's wife Jyoti Singh also shared a heart wrenching note, alleging that she feels abandoned by him. She alleged that she would have stayed away from him like before had he not consoled her during the Lok Sabha elections and got her with him. Anjali said that for her "self immolation" seems like the way out of this situation but she said that she wouldn't do it as the onus of her actions would fall on her and her family and not Pawan.

Pawan and Jyoti married in March 2018 | Image: Instagram

Jyoti also shared that the dignity of her parents is at stake and Pawan has not been in touch with her since months. She said that when she tried to reach out to him through his team, she was told that "Boss wants to meet in Lucknow". But, he still did not meet her. According to Jyoti, the problem in their marriage has been since the start. They tied the knot in 2018 after Pawan's first partner Neelam Singh died in 2015. Neelam and Pawan were married for less than a year before the former passed away.

Jyoti Singh alleged in a police complaint that Pawan Singh and his family demanded dowry from her parents | Image: Instagram