Bhojpuri Mein Kaam Karne Ke Side Effects: Anjali Raghav Condemns Pawan Singh's Lewd Act At Lucknow Event, Says 'Same Chiz Haryana Mein Hui Hoti Toh...'

A video of Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh, known for crooning the hit song Aayi Nai in Stree 2, has invited immense criticism his way. At an event in Lucknow, Pawan was seen touching Haryanvi actress Anjali Raghav on her waist under the pretense that there was something wrong with her outfit. The clip exploded on social media and has now spiraled into a full blown row.

Pawan and Anjali were promoting their recently released song Saiya Seva Kare when the incident unfolded. Condemning Pawan's actions on social media, Anjali said she would no longer work in the Bhojpuri industry.

Anjali said that the event managers did not take her calls when she dialed them to discuss the issue involving Pawan. She alleged that no one from Pawan's team or the event organisers reached out to her to check if she was doing fine. She also questioned netizens how things would have unfolded in Lucknow in front of Pawan's fans who treat him like a "god" if she had objected to the actor's behaviour on the stage.

"I wanted to speak about the matter. Muje call aya ki Pawan Singh ki PR team bahut strong hai tu kuch bi aisa waisa mat likhna or they will speak non sense about you. I avoided this matter for 2-3 days thinking it would die down. Muje unki taraf se koi call nahi aaya hai. Main iss chhez ko bilkul bi normalise nahi karti hoon ki yeh normal hai. Kisi ladki ko bina uski permission ke touch karna normal nahi hai. Yeh same cheez Haryana mein hui hoti toh muje bilkul jawaab dene ki zaroorat nahi hoti, public apne aap hi jawaab deti. Muje yeh lesson mila hai ki ab main Bhojpuri industry mein kaam nahi karungi. Yeh Bhojpuri mein kaam karne ke side effects the," Anjali said in a video posted on her Instagram handle as a reaction to the controversy involving Pawan touching her inappropriately during an event.

Meanwhile, Pawan's wife Jyoti Singh also penned a note on social media saying that she feels abandoned by him as they have not spoken in months. She alleged that she would have stayed away from him like before had he not consoled her during the Lok Sabha elections and got her with him. Anjali said that for her "self immolation" seems like the way out of this situation.