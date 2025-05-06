Pawandeep Rajan's Health Update: Indian Idol 12 Winner Shifted To ICU After 6-hour Surgery, Likely To Be Operated On Again

Indian Idol season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan met with a serious car accident early Monday (5 May) in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh. The news spread after the video of him receiving medical care and struggling with pain at the hospital went viral, making fans concerned. The singer from Uttarakhand is currently being treated in a Noida hospital as he suffered multiple fractures and a severe head injury. He is reported to be "stable and conscious." A day later, his team has now released an official health update.

Pawandeep Rajan’s team issues official statement

Pawandeep’s team shared an update about his health through his Instagram story. The note began by describing his condition, “As you all are aware, Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP, while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. Initially, he was operated on at a nearby available facility but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered multiple major fractures and a few small injuries.”

The update continued with details about his treatment, “Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well-wishers. The whole day he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However, after a lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7 PM and after 6 hours, some of his major fractures were successfully operated on. He is currently in the Medical ICU under observation.”

The team also expressed gratitude for the support he received, “After 3–4 days of rest, he will again be operated on for the remaining fractures and injuries. It’s because of the unconditional blessings and support from all his fans, family, friends and well-wishers around the world that he is doing absolutely fine now. Thank you everyone from the bottom of our hearts for keeping Pawan in your prayers.”

Pawandeep's SUV rams into a truck

Pawandeep’s accident occurred around 2.30 am on National Highway-9 near the Chaupala Chauraha overbridge in Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh. Singer’s SUV rammed into a stationary canter truck that had broken down on the roadside, police said.