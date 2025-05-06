Pawandeep Singh To Undergo 'Series Of Surgeries' For Multiple Limb Fractures After Car Accident

Indian Idol season 12 (2021) winner Pawandeep Rajan was critically injured in a road accident in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh on early Monday (May 5) morning. The Uttarakhand-born singer is undergoing treatment for multiple fractures and a serious head injury at a hospital in Noida and is “stable and conscious” at the moment.

Fortis Hospital, in a statement shared that Pawandeep has been admitted to the medical facility under the care of its orthopaedics team. The accident has resulted in “multiple limb fractures”. “He is currently stable and conscious. He will be undergoing a series of sequential surgeries. Our clinical team is closely monitoring his condition and providing all necessary medical care,” the statement further read.

Pawandeep Singh suffered multiple limb fractures after his car rammed into a truck in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh | Image: Instagram

Pawandeep's SUV rams into a truck

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on National Highway-9 near the Chaupala Chauraha overbridge in Gajraula in Uttar Pradesh. Pawandeep’s SUV rammed into a stationary canter truck that had broken down on the roadside, police said.

Car driver Rahul Singh and fellow passenger Ajay Mehra were also injured in the crash. All three were initially taken to a local hospital by bystanders before being referred to a higher medical centre for advanced care, police added. The damaged vehicles have been seized and further legal action is underway.

A video surfaced from the hospital, which showed Pawandeep on a bed, writhing in pain. This caused panic among his fans. Following the news of the accident, a crowd of fans gathered at the site. Later, family members arrived to shift the injured to the hospital in Noida. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed concern over Pawandeep’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.