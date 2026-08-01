People Instigated Her To Abuse: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Teen's Apology Video Post Jantar Mantar Protest Row

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the controversy surrounding a teen girl's apology after allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Sharing a screenshot from the teenager's apology video on Instagram, Kangana criticised what she described as political indoctrination of young people and urged parents to protect children from "leftist" and "feminist" influences.

In her Instagram Story, Kangana reshared the girl's image and wrote, "She is hardly 15, yeh khud bol rahi hai she never posted anything against Modi ji in her whole life but that day her friends took her there and people instigated her to abuse, aap apne bachchon ko evil feminazi and demonic leftists se bachao, we need to protect our children from them. Khud notice karo ek bhi scarf/burkha wali beti ne bhonda pardarshan nahi kiya but our daughters are easily manipulated, aisa kyu? we as a community are failing somewhere, We must introspect , we must protect our daughters."



Kangana's remarks came after the teenage girl posted an apology video on social media, which has now gone viral.

As per earlier reports, the Noida Police had registered an FIR against the woman for allegedly making objectionable remarks about the Prime Minister during the CJP's protest over the NEET paper leak.

As FIRs were being filed, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke warned that the protests would start again if the cases registered against the students weren't withdrawn. He also cautioned that the next round of agitation could be even larger.

Speaking to the reporters, Dipke said, "We will continue our protests if the FIRs against students are not withdrawn. If needed, the next protest will be even bigger."

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the controversy in a video shared on Instagram, acknowledging the public outrage over the language used during the protest while urging people to respond with guidance rather than punishment.

"Today I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "However, I want to talk about the fact that mistakes happen in childhood, and childhood also offers the opportunity to correct those mistakes; that is simply the nature of being young. Therefore, I can fully understand the outrage within society. It comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language. Yet, now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They have lost their way, and it is our duty to guide them."

Emphasising rehabilitation over punishment, Modi said, "I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, yet we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path."

Meanwhile, following the protests, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Education Minister, and Parliament later passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening the legal framework to prevent paper leaks. (ANI)

