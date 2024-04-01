×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:20 IST

Pooja Hegde Dating Tara Sutaria’s Ex Rohan Mehra? Viral Pic Sparks Rumours

Pooja Hegde was spotted with Rohan Mehra on Sunday night in Mumbai. The pair's presence in the same vehicle led to conjecture over their romantic status.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rohan Mehra and Pooja Hegde
Rohan Mehra and Pooja Hegde | Image:Instagram
Pooja Hegde, who was rumoured to be dating a cricket player last year, has now gotten embroiled in another dating rumour this year. Recent media reports claim that she is in a relationship with Bollywood actor Rohan Mehra. The male star was previously dating Tara Sutaria. 

Pooja Hegde steps out for a date with Rohan Mehra

Pooja was spotted with Rohan on Sunday night in Mumbai. The pair's presence in the same vehicle led to conjecture over their romantic status. Even though a video of their date has gone viral on social media, Pooja and Rohan have not formally acknowledged or denied their relationship. They have previously been spotted together visiting hotels and eateries in Mumbai. 

 

Who is Rohan Mehra? 

For those who don't know, Rohan Mehra made his acting debut in the 2018 financial thriller Baazaar, which starred Chitrangadha Singh, Radhika Apte, and Saif Ali Khan in the key roles. The actor is the son of the late Vinod Mehra, a well-known actor in the Hindi film industry who passed away in 1990. 

In addition, Rohan served as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. He went on to act in TV shows Kaala and 420 IPC. The actor is expected to appear in the movie Adbhut next. He was previously linked with Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria but the the two reportedly parted ways in 2019. 

Rohan Mehra
Rohan Mehra

 

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Deva, opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film, which is helmed by Malayali filmmaker Rosshan Andrews, is supposed to centre on a bright and rebellious police officer who, while looking into a high-profile case, unearths a web of intrigue.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:20 IST

