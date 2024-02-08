English
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Prabha Atre, Padmashri Awardee Classical Singer, Dies Aged 92

Prabha Atre took her last breath at a private hospital in Pune on January 13.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabha Atre
Prabha Atre | Image:PTI
Legendary classical singer Prabha Atre died at the age of 92 on Saturday (February 13). The vocalist took her last breath at a private hospital in Pune following a brief illness, the family sources told PTI. Prabha and had complained of some breathing issues, but succumbed when she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while being rushed to a private hospital this morning.

Prabha Atre’s early life 

Atre was born to Abasaheb and Indirabai Atre in Pune. Her music training was in the Guru-shishya tradition. She learned classical music from Sureshbabu Mane and Hirabai Badodekar from the Kirana gharana. While studying music, Atre earned a Bachelor of Science from Fergusson College in Pune. Later she completed an LL.B. from the University of Pune Law College. 

Prabha Atre | Image: PTI

 

She has also studied at Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal (Sangeet Alankar (Master of Music)), Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, London (Western Music Theory Grade-IV). She later also earned a PhD in music. Her doctoral thesis was titled Sargam and pertained to the use of sol-fa notes (sargam) in Indian classical music.

Honours and accolades won by Prabha Atre

Conferred the Padmashri (1990), Padma Bhushan (2002) and Padma Vibhushan (2022), plus many other national-international honours, Prabha was an exponent of the Kirana Gharana music school, excelling in the rendition of khayals, thumris, ghazal, dadri, bhajans, and natyasangeet.

Prabha Atre | Image: PTI

 

Prabha had penned books on music composition – Swarangini and Swaranjanee, is credited with inventing new Raagas like Apurva Kalyan, Madhur Kauns, Darbari Kauns, Patdeep-Malhar, Shiv Kali, Tilang-Bhairav and Ravi Bhairav.

She composed music for a full-length dance recital ‘Natya Prabha’, a music composition adapted for jazz by a top Netherlands artist, and also created music for musical dramas or sangeetikas.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 13th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

