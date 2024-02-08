Advertisement

BREAKING | Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who was undergoing treatment at Peerless Hospital in Kolkata for prostate cancer, passed away this afternoon, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed PTI. She said, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more."

Confirming the news of Ustad Rashid Khan's death, an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted told the news agency, "We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM."

Ustad Rashid Khan's mortal remains will be kept in the hospital till 6 pm after which it will be sent to Peace Haven, Kolkata, for the night, as per reports. His last rites will take place on January 10.

(This is a developing story)