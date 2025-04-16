Prajakta Koli 'Regrets' Marrying Vrishank Khanal? 'Mostly Sane' Clears The Air About Viral Post

Actor-Youtuber Prajakta Koli got married to her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 25. Prajakta and Vrishank dated for several years before announcing their engagement in 2023. However, many trolled her that she might have some past with her Mismatched co-star Rohit Saraf and a few even gossip about her not being happy with Vrishank Khanal. Now, Jug Jug Jio actress firing shots at a magazine for talking s**t about her personal life.

Prajakta Koli hit back at a magazine that called her marriage decision ‘regret’

Actor and influencer Prajakta Koli didn’t hold back when she criticised a magazine for falsely claiming she regrets marrying her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal.

The magazine had taken a clip from one of her humorous videos out of context, twisting it to suggest she "regrets" her marriage. Annoyed by the misrepresentation, Prajakta took to Instagram on Tuesday to call out the publication and clarify the truth.

Prajakta Koli's funny reel that sparked speculation

It started when Prajakta posted a humorous video on Instagram on April 13, where she appeared drinking with a sad expression. The caption read, "When you get married for the sunset pictures and now have to live with a boy."

A snippet from the video was taken out of context and misinterpreted. A magazine published an article about it, headlined, "Prajakta Koli seen regretting her decision of tying the knot with husband Vrishank Khanal."

Prajakta addressed the situation on Instagram Stories. She shared a screenshot of the article and captioned it, "Really @womenseramagazine? :)."