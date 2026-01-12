Updated 12 January 2026 at 11:56 IST
Prashant Tamang's Final Rites In Darjeeling: Singer's Mortal Remains To Be Kept At Chowrasta For Public Viewing
Prashant Tamang, singer and actor, is survived by his wife, Martha and daughter Ariah. He was the winner of the reality-based singing show Indian Idol Season 3.
Prashant Tamang died in his sleep on January 11 at his Janak Puri residence in Delhi. He was 43. The mortal remains of the singer-actor have been brought to the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri. Tamang's mortal remains are likely to be taken from the airport to Darjeeling for further rituals, including a scheduled public viewing for fans to offer their last respects at Chowrasta. His final rites is set to take place in the presence of his family and the local villagers in Darjeeling.
Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Raju Bista expressed grief over the sudden passing of Tamang. He said, "It is a great loss for us. Prashant Tamang did a great job with his singing and his talent as an artist. He did a great job of uniting all the Gorkha people. We will always be indebted to him for this. The whole country is with his family during this difficult time. He has a very young daughter, and his wife works at Air India. The family lived in Delhi. We will stand by his family."
Prashant Tamang's wife, Martha, reacts to the actor's death
Martha expressed gratitude and said, "I have been receiving calls from all over the World from people that I know and don't know. I have been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house. People came to the Hospital to see him for the last time. Thank you so much. It was really overwhelming for me. Please keep loving him as you loved him before. He was a great soul and a great human being. Please remember him like that."
She further dismissed the speculation around his death and stated that "it was a natural death". Martha revealed that she was right beside him at that time when he breathed his last.
Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Besides cementing his position in music, he also entered acting, famously appearing in Paatal Lok Season 2. He is also expected to be a part of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Battle of Galwan. However, whether his portions in the upcoming film are completely shot or remain is not yet known.
Published On: 12 January 2026 at 11:56 IST